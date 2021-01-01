Citrus Babe - Platinum Line
Golden Lemons and Trophy Wife meet to create Citrus Babe--this tangy sativa-dominant hybrid is uplifting in all the best ways! Keep your feet planted firmly on the ground, or your head might just get lost in the clouds! With a creative, euphoric high, it's easy to get lost in your daydreams after enjoying this luscious strain.
Golden Lemon
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.
