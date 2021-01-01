Cosmic Cherries Pre-Roll 1g
by Phat Panda by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cosmic Cherries is an indica-lover's delight! Earthy and sweet, this blend of MAC 1 and Cherry Pie will blast your mind to outer space, while keeping your body planted firmly on the couch. Not recommended for novice consumers, many users report a potent body and mind-numbing experience.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.