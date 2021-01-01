 Loading…

Hybrid

Driving Mrs. Panda Platinum Line Pre-Roll 1g

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Driving Mrs. Panda is an indica-dominant hybrid made by combining our topselling Trophy Wife with fan-favorite Sundae Driver. Join Mrs. Panda on a drive to dreamland with this smooth, sleepy blend that will leave you yawning and ready for a nap.

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

Sundae Driver

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

