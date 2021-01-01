Driving Mrs. Panda Platinum Line Pre-Roll 1g
by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Driving Mrs. Panda is an indica-dominant hybrid made by combining our topselling Trophy Wife with fan-favorite Sundae Driver. Join Mrs. Panda on a drive to dreamland with this smooth, sleepy blend that will leave you yawning and ready for a nap.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Sundae Driver
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
