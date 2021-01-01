Dutch Delight Platinum Line Bong Buddies
by Phat Panda by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
By combining Dutch Treat with our topselling Trophy Wife, we have curated a stoney, uplifting hybrid we call Dutch Delight. With a hazy head high and formidable body buzz, this strain is a favorite among high-tolerance consumers.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Dutch Treat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.