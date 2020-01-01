 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Face Off OG HTE Cartridge 1g

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Face Off OG Bx1

A clone-only cultivar from Archive Seed Bank, Face Off OG Bx1 is a cross of Face Off OG and an unknown parent. Noted for its stark white trichomes that pop out of purple buds, this loud strain is not for the faint of heart. It has made its way through countless breeding projects and can be found in many of your favorite California strains.

 

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 450 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry one of the fastest growing industry in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be in the forefront of it. The Phat Panda brand will be coming soon to the following states: California, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and more to come.