Forbidden Fruit Bong Buddies
About this product
Forbidden Fruit is the crossover of two tasty, fruity strains: Cherry Pie and Tangie. Experience the tranquil body tingling sensation brought to you from its Cherry Pie heritage in addition to an uplifted mood and cerebral elevation from its Tangie side.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
