 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Forbidden Fruit Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Forbidden Fruit Pre-Roll 1g

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Write a review
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Forbidden Fruit Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Forbidden Fruit is the crossover of two tasty, fruity strains: Cherry Pie and Tangie. Experience the tranquil body tingling sensation brought to you from its Cherry Pie heritage in addition to an uplifted mood and cerebral elevation from its Tangie side.

About this brand

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Logo
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review