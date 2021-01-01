Frosted Cherry Cookies Bong Buddies
by Phat Panda by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Frosted Cherry Cookies is a tasty anytime-of-the-day strain, perfect for consumers of all tolerances. Drawing from sativa and indica heritage, users experience the best of both worlds with an uplifting body buzz and boost of creativity.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Frosted Cherry Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.