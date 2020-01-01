Fruit Punch Cartridge 1g
About this product
Fruit Punch Cartridge 1g by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Fruit Punch
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Fruit Punch is a mostly sativa strain from Heavyweight Seeds, who bred this flavor powerhouse from Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights genetics. Named for its swift hit of sweet fruity and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies.