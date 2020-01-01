Ghost Cookies Pre-Roll
by Phat Panda by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Ghost Cookies Pre-Roll by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Ghost Cookies
Ghost Cookies from Deschutes Growery is a hybrid cross between Ghost OG and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain retains most of its dark, broad-leaf indica foliage while expressing creative and uplifting effects in consumers. Ghost Cookies holds on to the doughy aroma Cookies is famous for while turning up the volume on notes of hash and sweetness.