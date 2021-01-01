Gluttony - Platinum Line
About this product
Banana OG and Trophy Wife come together to create an indica-dominant hybrid we dubbed Gluttony. Make sure to have plenty of snacks on hand to indulge in, because this strain awakens the munchies like no other!
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Banana OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
