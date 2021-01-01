 Loading…

Indica

Grape Cream Cake Pre-Roll 28-Pack (28 x 1g)

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Grape Cream Cake Pre-Roll 28-Pack (28 x 1g)
Ice Cream Cake and Grape Pie Wedding Crasher come together to form an indica-dominant hybrid with beautiful purple buds and a fruity sweet taste. Grape Cream Cake smokes so smoothly that users are inclined to smoke bowl after bowl, but be careful--this is a strain that will sneak up on you! A wave of physical and mental relaxation will wash over you, and you may find yourself struggling to stay awake or function coherently.

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

Ice Cream Cake

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

