Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Grape Durbs by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
on January 11th, 2020
I love phat panda they are my #1 go to. This grape durbs is wozer man LOL when I cough I get an abundance of grape berry flavor it's so yummy I just want to keep coughing after every hit Lmfao. Besides being all about stoniness and quality I am also all about flavor/taste and this is awesome for that. Thank u phat panda for putting out another fabulous strain u are #1 in my books!!
on December 19th, 2019
This has been my favorite strain from Phat Panda. The high takes me back, makes me feel high school stoned. Really clean smoke, awesome relaxing head and body high, and flavorful rips. I would definitely recommend trying this one out.