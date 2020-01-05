sm0kr
on January 5th, 2020
Smooth inhales with an average aftertaste (terpenes 1.47%) Duration of 1 and a 1/2 hours on 3 puffs. Recommended for daytime use. 8.2 out of 10.0
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Haterade by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
on January 5th, 2020
Smooth inhales with an average aftertaste (terpenes 1.47%) Duration of 1 and a 1/2 hours on 3 puffs. Recommended for daytime use. 8.2 out of 10.0
on October 21st, 2019
Beyond loving the name, it comes on strong, relaxed me without spacing me out too much, very fragrant and lots of orange hair.