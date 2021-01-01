 Loading…
Hybrid

Head Space Bong Buddies

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Head Space Bong Buddies

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! A potent cross between Maui Wowie and Orange Zkittlez, this is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you relaxed, uplifted, and clear-headed.

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

Orange Zkittlez

Orange Zkittlez

Orange Zkittlez is an impressively potent strain that crosses Zkittlez and Agent Orange. Also known as OZ, this hybrid gives off a strong citrus aroma with a subtle note of earth, making you feel like you’re walking through an orchard. You will get a lot of sweetness on the exhale, making it a particularly pleasing smoke. Its effects are uplifting and relaxing in the body. Creatives really enjoy Orange Zkittlez, as it tends to make your mind explore new possibilities. But it can also make your mind wander off into space—one minute you may have an epiphany about the direction of your novel, and the next, you can’t get your eyes off the squirrel in your yard. Consider smoking a small amount if you want to get things done.

