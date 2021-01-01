 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jack & Jill Platinum Line Bong Buddies
Sativa

Jack & Jill Platinum Line Bong Buddies

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Write a review
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Jack & Jill Platinum Line Bong Buddies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Jack & Jill ran up the hill and got a little higher...this peppy, uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid crosses potent sativa Jack Herer with our bestselling hybrid Trophy Wife to create an energizing daytime strain. Be prepared for a giggly high that will leave your head in the clouds with the fairytales. It's perfect for pairing with an outdoor adventure--just don't tumble down any hills!

About this brand

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Logo
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review