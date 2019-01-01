Legend of Nigeria Panda Pod Cartridge 0.5g
Legend of Nigeria Panda Pod Cartridge 0.5g by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Legend of Nigeria
Legend of Nigeria by Swamp Boys Seeds is a cross of SBS’s clone-only Legend OG and its own beloved Nigerian strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid sprouts medium-sized plants that need space to stretch and flower. Legend of Nigeria produces dense buds that gives off a potent blueberry and fuel aroma that is just as rich on the palate. This strain produces a larger-than-average yield with proper vegetative staging and training, and has an approximate 63-day flowering time.