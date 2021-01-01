Lust Platinum Line Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
We brought together Cherry Cookies and Trophy Wife to create this sinfully potent indica strain. Lust is especially hard-hitting, and is known to induce a lustful craving for the munchies. It is a popular nighttime strain, and may induce a good sleep.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Cherry Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie crosses to date, ranking next to Pink Cookies and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With similar genetic parentage, Cherry Cookies derives from the blending of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. This cross preserves the tight, slightly purple buds and deep orange pistils while accentuating the cherry tang and tartness on the nose and exhale. This strain behaves like a GSC, offering a medical-grade sedation on the body with an alert mental state.
