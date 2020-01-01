MAC Kief
MAC Kief
Miracle Alien Cookies aka MAC. A genetic combination of Colombian Gold, Starfighter and Alien Cookies, the MAC is known for its fluffy flowers who produce frosty resinous trichomes. The MAC is available through Phat Panda’s platinum line and a variety of cannabis concentrates.
MAC
MAC
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.