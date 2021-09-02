 Loading…
Hybrid

MAC x Cherry Pie Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Concentrates Cartridges MAC x Cherry Pie Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

A c-cell cartridge by Dabstract.

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.

