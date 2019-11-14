thestuff
on November 14th, 2019
Love this strain for relaxing. Perfect for getting under some blankets with some snacks to munch on and watching movies or playing video games.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC) Platinum by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
on November 14th, 2019
Love this strain for relaxing. Perfect for getting under some blankets with some snacks to munch on and watching movies or playing video games.