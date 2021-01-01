 Loading…

Montana Silver Tip

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Montana Silver Tip

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Montana Silver Tip is a hybrid consisting of legendary indica Granddaddy Purple, and renowned sativa Silver Haze. It draws from the best of both strains, providing users with a cerebral, uplifted head high accompanied by a melted heaviness to the body that users seek out from GDP. With hints of diesel and grape, this tasty strain is packed with terpenes, making it a popular choice among high-tolerance users.

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 450 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry one of the fastest growing industry in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be in the forefront of it. The Phat Panda brand will be coming soon to the following states: California, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and more to come.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

