OG Chem Pre-Roll 10g
by Phat Panda by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A pre roll by Phat Panda. OG Chem enjoys a special place in the heart of the American cannabis family history, its genetic break-down consists of a cross between two classics, Chemdawg and Og Kush. Characteristically, OG Chem is a Sativa dominant hybrid. It's qualities include a pervasively sharp aroma, a taste consisting of a citrus -ke tang, with hints of an earthy pine to complete the palette. Common effects inspired by OG Chem include added sense of physical exhilaration paired with a steady mental calm that smoothly balances both the mind and body.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
OG Chem
OG Chem, also called Chem OG, is a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.