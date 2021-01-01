 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple Mintz Bong Buddies

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Pineapple Mintz Bong Buddies

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Kush Mintz and Golden Pineapple come together to create a tasty and potent sativa-dominant hybrid called Pineapple Mintz. Fruity terpenes tickle your tastebuds and awaken your senses, leaving users prone to bouts of creativity and fits of lighthearted giggles.

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

Golden Pineapple

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.

