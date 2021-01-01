Pineapple Mintz Bong Buddies
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Kush Mintz and Golden Pineapple come together to create a tasty and potent sativa-dominant hybrid called Pineapple Mintz. Fruity terpenes tickle your tastebuds and awaken your senses, leaving users prone to bouts of creativity and fits of lighthearted giggles.
Golden Pineapple
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.
