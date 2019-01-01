Pineapple Upsidedown Cake
About this product
Pineapple Upsidedown Cake by Phat Panda
About this strain
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pineapple Upside Down Cake from Humboldt Seed Company sets the bar high for unique terpene profiles. The product of a vast phenotype hunt throughout Humboldt County, Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake. Its effects are immediate and rewarding, uplifting the mind and spirit. Pineapple Trainwreck parentage provides a sharp, loud aroma that is counterbalanced by Cookie Monster’s indica-dominant effects. This strain is said to relax muscles, relieve tension, and improve mood all while offering a deliciously unique flavor and bouquet.