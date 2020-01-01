Point Break x Sour Tsunami Infused Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Sativa Firecracker Infused Preroll | By Phat Panda
About this strain
Sour Tsunami
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.