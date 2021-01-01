Redneck Wedding - Platinum Line
About this product
Paired perfectly with a red cup and pisswater beer, Redneck Wedding is a wonderful social lubricant for any occasion. With lineage from our topselling Trophy Wife and fan-favorite GMO, this strain provides the best of both worlds. This happy hybrid provides a a cerebral head high and mellow body buzz that won't stop you from dancing your heart out when they play the Cupid Shuffle!
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
