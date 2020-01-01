 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Royal Kush Wax 1g

Royal Kush Wax 1g

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Write a review
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Concentrates Solvent Royal Kush Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Royal Kush

Royal Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Royal Kush by G13 Labs is a king among hybrids, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. This balanced hybrid descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush’s happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush’s potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.

About this brand

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Logo
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 450 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry one of the fastest growing industry in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be in the forefront of it. The Phat Panda brand will be coming soon to the following states: California, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and more to come.