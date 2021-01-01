 Loading…

Indica

The Gorgon Platinum Line Bong Buddies

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower The Gorgon Platinum Line Bong Buddies

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Purple Punch and Do Si Dos star in this indica special feature: The Gorgon! Experience the all-encompassing body tingle that will glue you to your seat with a heavy, sedating high.

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

