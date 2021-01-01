Tropicanna Cookies
About this product
Tropicanna Cookies is a fan-favorite hybrid strain made by double-crossing GSC with Tangie. With acidic citrus notes and a creamy cookie exhale, this tasty strain features a whole spectrum of terpenes. This staple strain remains consistently popular with users up and down the west coast for its high potency and long-lasting euphoric effects.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
