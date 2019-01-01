About this product
Essential oils have been used for thousands of years in various cultures for medicinal and health purposes. Philip's Own Canna Topicals contain proprietary blends of essential oils that soothe the mind, body, and spirit. All of our topicals are certified Vegan and cruelty-free! With similar properties to essential oils, these aromatic waters are much less concentrated. Their aromas are often soft and subtle when compared to their essential oil counterpart. These aromatic products usually have a scent similar to their essential oil, but also can have a greener note. This comes from the water soluble constituents in the plant material that are not present in the essential oil. Philip's Own Canna Hydrosol is a pure botanical body spray that will leave you feeling refreshed. We make small batches of this product by hand in a facility that processes wheat and nuts. Follow us on Instagram @philipsown
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.