Philip's Own Canna Salve contains hempseed oil, coconut oil, shea butter, candelilla wax (vegan wax), vitamin E, hemp and tea tree essential oils, and 100% pure love. Essential oils have been used for thousands of years in various cultures for medicinal and health purposes. Philip's Own products contain proprietary blends of essential oils that soothe the mind, body, and spirit. All of our topicals are certified Vegan and cruelty-free! Our Hemp Essential Oil has a skunky, earthy, musk-like aroma with a somewhat bitter, pungent and mild pepper-like undertone. It's "terpy" as heck and when combined with other essential oils creates a healing topical surpassed by none. Our synergy of hemp and tea tree essential oil will leave you feeling refreshed. We make small batches of this product by hand in Virginia USA. Made in a facility that processes wheat and nuts.
