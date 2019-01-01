 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Philip’s Own Canna Salve 1 oz / 29 g (Vegan)

Philip’s Own Canna Salve 1 oz / 29 g (Vegan)

by Philip's Own Apothecary

Write a review
Philip's Own Apothecary Topicals Balms Philip’s Own Canna Salve 1 oz / 29 g (Vegan)

About this product

Philip's Own Canna Salve contains hempseed oil, coconut oil, shea butter, candelilla wax (vegan wax), vitamin E, hemp and tea tree essential oils, and 100% pure love. Essential oils have been used for thousands of years in various cultures for medicinal and health purposes. Philip's Own products contain proprietary blends of essential oils that soothe the mind, body, and spirit. All of our topicals are certified Vegan and cruelty-free! Our Hemp Essential Oil has a skunky, earthy, musk-like aroma with a somewhat bitter, pungent and mild pepper-like undertone. It's "terpy" as heck and when combined with other essential oils creates a healing topical surpassed by none. Our synergy of hemp and tea tree essential oil will leave you feeling refreshed. We make small batches of this product by hand in Virginia USA. Made in a facility that processes wheat and nuts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Philip's Own Apothecary Logo
We are energetic healers who use plant-based medicine to restore our client's well being. We travel the country meeting artisan and craft extractors manufacturing organic bulk oils and essential oils. We do not believe in animal testing and neither do our suppliers. When using our products know that you could not be applying a purer oil to your body. Essential oils have been used for thousands of years in various cultures for medicinal and health purposes. Philip's Own products contain proprietary blends of essential oils that soothe the mind, body, and spirit. All of our topicals are certified Vegan and cruelty-free! Our Hemp Essential Oil has a skunky, earthy, musk-like aroma with a somewhat bitter, pungent and mild pepper-like undertone. It's "terpy" as heck and when combined with other essential oils creates a healing topical surpassed by none. You can buy our canna topicals on Amazon! Contact us and let us know how our products feel to you!