Essential oils have been used for thousands of years in various cultures for medicinal and health purposes. Philip's Own Canna Topicals contain proprietary blends of essential oils that soothe the mind, body, and spirit. All of our topicals are certified Vegan and cruelty-free! Our Hemp Essential Oil has a skunky, earthy, musk-like aroma with a somewhat bitter, pungent and mild pepper-like undertone. It's "terpy" as heck and when combined with other essential oils creates a healing topical surpassed by none. This product is for topical use only and contains our hemp essential oil in jojoba oil as a carrier. We make small batches of this product by hand in Virginia USA. Made in a facility that processes wheat and nuts.
