Phoenician x Dividerpro Silicone Container

by Phoenician Engineering

5.01
About this product

The Phoenician x Dividerpro container is made of Medical-Grade, platinum cured silicone. Designed with a central divider for storing multiple concentrates, this safe and lightweight container is perfect for travel or at home use. Measuring nearly two inches in diameter the Dividerpro incorporates a newly designed lid for a better seal between compartments. The container features the iconic Phoenician logo.

neworasta

I really enjoy my Dividerpro Silicone Containers. I got a three slabtainer pieces that hold a lot and a lot of pucks that I keep all my concentrates in. *Platinum Cured*

About this brand

EST. 2014. We manufacture USA-Made, high quality ancillary products including grinders, trays, pipes, rolling papers and other accessories.