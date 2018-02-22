neworasta
on February 22nd, 2018
I really enjoy my Dividerpro Silicone Containers. I got a three slabtainer pieces that hold a lot and a lot of pucks that I keep all my concentrates in. *Platinum Cured*
The Phoenician x Dividerpro container is made of Medical-Grade, platinum cured silicone. Designed with a central divider for storing multiple concentrates, this safe and lightweight container is perfect for travel or at home use. Measuring nearly two inches in diameter the Dividerpro incorporates a newly designed lid for a better seal between compartments. The container features the iconic Phoenician logo.
