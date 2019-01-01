 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Lighters
  5. Phoenician x Kasher

Phoenician x Kasher

by Phoenician Engineering

About this product

We are proud to offer the official Phoenician® x Kasher® collab. This stainless steel multi-purpose tool fits snugly and securely over any standard Bic® lighter. The Kasher® is portable, durable, easily cleaned and offers the user great utility in a variety of applications. *LIGHTER IS NOT INCLUDED

About this brand

Phoenician Engineering Logo
EST. 2014. We manufacture USA-Made, high quality ancillary products including grinders, trays, pipes, rolling papers and other accessories.