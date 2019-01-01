About this product
We are proud to offer the official Phoenician® x Kasher® collab. This stainless steel multi-purpose tool fits snugly and securely over any standard Bic® lighter. The Kasher® is portable, durable, easily cleaned and offers the user great utility in a variety of applications. *LIGHTER IS NOT INCLUDED
About this brand
Phoenician Engineering
EST. 2014. We manufacture USA-Made, high quality ancillary products including grinders, trays, pipes, rolling papers and other accessories.