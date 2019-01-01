 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush

by Phoenix Cannabis Co

Write a review
Phoenix Cannabis Co Cannabis Flower Blackberry Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blackberry Kush by Phoenix Cannabis Co

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

About this brand

Phoenix Cannabis Co Logo
We have a mission. To bring the patients of Arizona the finest cannabis products possible. Phoenix Cannabis Co. cares about our brand name reputation just as much as the people using our products. We will be the brand you can count on to be the best quality. We value loyalty, dedication, hard work, and a dedication to knowledge of cannabis. All Products are made with unique flower strains crafted in small boutique batches and hand selected from our team of Elite Grow and Extraction Artists