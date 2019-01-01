 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blanco Crumble Cherry Punch

by Phoenix Cannabis Co

About this product

At last a crumble with all of the qualities you’ve been seeking. Named for its stunning white color and extraordinary purity, Phoenix Cannabis Company’s Blanco Crumble will woo you with its desirable texture and locked in consistent flavor. Blanco Crumble’s strain specific terpenes are clean, smooth and well defined. Thanks to our proprietary extraction process we’re able to offer you outstanding levels of purity that will impress even the most demanding connoisseurs. Discover the Phoenix Cannabis Company difference and enjoy Blanco Crumble for only $38 at both Nature’s Medicines Phoenix and Fountain Hills locations.

About this brand

We have a mission. To bring the patients of Arizona the finest cannabis products possible. Phoenix Cannabis Co. cares about our brand name reputation just as much as the people using our products. We will be the brand you can count on to be the best quality. We value loyalty, dedication, hard work, and a dedication to knowledge of cannabis. All Products are made with unique flower strains crafted in small boutique batches and hand selected from our team of Elite Grow and Extraction Artists