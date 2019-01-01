Blanco Crumble Cherry Punch
At last a crumble with all of the qualities you’ve been seeking. Named for its stunning white color and extraordinary purity, Phoenix Cannabis Company’s Blanco Crumble will woo you with its desirable texture and locked in consistent flavor. Blanco Crumble’s strain specific terpenes are clean, smooth and well defined. Thanks to our proprietary extraction process we’re able to offer you outstanding levels of purity that will impress even the most demanding connoisseurs. Discover the Phoenix Cannabis Company difference and enjoy Blanco Crumble for only $38 at both Nature’s Medicines Phoenix and Fountain Hills locations.
