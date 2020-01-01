 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Blueberry Kush Uterpia Cartridge

Blueberry Kush Uterpia Cartridge

by Phoenix Cannabis Co

Write a review
Phoenix Cannabis Co Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry Kush Uterpia Cartridge
Phoenix Cannabis Co Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry Kush Uterpia Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Live Resin Uterpia is a mix of live resin and clear distillate of the highest caliber. Created from fresh flash frozen flower, and a complex distillation process, you’ll find that Live Resin Uterpia retains the intense original flavor and fragrance of the Flower. Indica. Blueberry X OG Kush.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

About this brand

Phoenix Cannabis Co Logo
Proudly produced by a small group of elite cultivators and extractors, Phoenix Cannabis Co. is a hand-crafted brand of ultra-premium, highly-acclaimed marijuana. As a four time winner of the Errl Cup, our celebrated product line includes flower, prepack, pre-roll, vape cartridges and concentrates. Every step of the Phoenix Cannabis Co. process is done by hand in small batches maximizing safety and the full potential of every strain. That means every product bearing the Phoenix Cannabis Co. logo is a sure bet for outstanding quality, safety, potency and full blown enjoyment.