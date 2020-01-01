Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Live Resin Uterpia is a mix of live resin and clear distillate of the highest caliber. Created from fresh flash frozen flower, and a complex distillation process, you’ll find that Live Resin Uterpia retains the intense original flavor and fragrance of the Flower. Indica. Blueberry X OG Kush.
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.