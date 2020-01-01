Bubble Gum Perfecto
About this product
Hybrid/Indica. Legendary "midwest USA".
About this strain
Bubble Gum
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.