Cherry Punch Full Spectrum PVO
by Phoenix Cannabis CoWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Hybrid/50. Cherry AK47 X Purple Punch F2.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cherry Punch
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch is a cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. By crossing their highly celebrated Purple Punch—known for creating dense colas with rich, sweet, fruity, and citrus terps—with the cherry-infused AK-47 cultivar, growers get a potent strain that’s both uplifting and flavorful. Buds come in a rich dark green color with purple specks and stark orange hairs.