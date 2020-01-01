Ray Charles RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Forgive us. It’s hard not to brag. But with our own 100% quintessential flower at its core, our distinguished wax surpasses your expectations. Fabulously sticky, gooey and ready to zap your world, Phoenix Cannabis Co. wax will no doubt become one of your go-to faves. Hybrid/50. Cherry AK47 X Purple Punch F2.
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch is a cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. By crossing their highly celebrated Purple Punch—known for creating dense colas with rich, sweet, fruity, and citrus terps—with the cherry-infused AK-47 cultivar, growers get a potent strain that’s both uplifting and flavorful. Buds come in a rich dark green color with purple specks and stark orange hairs.