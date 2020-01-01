Citral Glue Sand Stone
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Crafted to create the ultimate patient experience, ultra-pure THC-A crystalline infused with strain specific terpenes for a medicinally powerful concentrate.We spared no detail crafting strain specific 100% cannabis terpenes, purifying & aging them to perfection. We hope you enjoy Sand Stone as much as we enjoyed making it.
About this strain
Citral Glue
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss.