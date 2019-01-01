 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Phoenix Cannabis Co

Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.

We have a mission. To bring the patients of Arizona the finest cannabis products possible. Phoenix Cannabis Co. cares about our brand name reputation just as much as the people using our products. We will be the brand you can count on to be the best quality. We value loyalty, dedication, hard work, and a dedication to knowledge of cannabis. All Products are made with unique flower strains crafted in small boutique batches and hand selected from our team of Elite Grow and Extraction Artists