Advertise on Leafly

Full Spectrum PVO Hindu Kush

by Phoenix Cannabis Co

About this product

The Entourage Effect You've Been Waiting For. (full spectrum contains all cannabinoids and terpenes from the cannabis plant, providing a smoother, flavorful, true to the strain taste) Made with Certified CCELL Technology for safety and flavor.

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

We have a mission. To bring the patients of Arizona the finest cannabis products possible. Phoenix Cannabis Co. cares about our brand name reputation just as much as the people using our products. We will be the brand you can count on to be the best quality. We value loyalty, dedication, hard work, and a dedication to knowledge of cannabis. All Products are made with unique flower strains crafted in small boutique batches and hand selected from our team of Elite Grow and Extraction Artists