 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Hindu Kush Uterpia Cartridge

Hindu Kush Uterpia Cartridge

by Phoenix Cannabis Co

Write a review
Phoenix Cannabis Co Concentrates Cartridges Hindu Kush Uterpia Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Phoenix Cannabis Co. Uterpia is hand crafted from 100% strain specific pure Live Resin, nothing else added! By immediately rushing fresh harvested cannabis plants to a cryogenic freezer, we retain those majestic terpenes and glorious flavor without distillate or added terpenes. The is the King of all Vape Pens, so why not treat yourself like royalty tonight! Hybrid/Indica. OG Kush x Banana.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Phoenix Cannabis Co Logo
Proudly produced by a small group of elite cultivators and extractors, Phoenix Cannabis Co. is a hand-crafted brand of ultra-premium, highly-acclaimed marijuana. As a four time winner of the Errl Cup, our celebrated product line includes flower, prepack, pre-roll, vape cartridges and concentrates. Every step of the Phoenix Cannabis Co. process is done by hand in small batches maximizing safety and the full potential of every strain. That means every product bearing the Phoenix Cannabis Co. logo is a sure bet for outstanding quality, safety, potency and full blown enjoyment.