Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Phoenix Cannabis Co. Uterpia is hand crafted from 100% strain specific pure Live Resin, nothing else added! By immediately rushing fresh harvested cannabis plants to a cryogenic freezer, we retain those majestic terpenes and glorious flavor without distillate or added terpenes. The is the King of all Vape Pens, so why not treat yourself like royalty tonight! Hybrid/Indica. OG Kush x Banana.
Be the first to review this product.
Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.