Lucid Blue Sand Stone

by Phoenix Cannabis Co

About this product

Oh Sand Stone! The purest of pure THC-A crystalline gets an extra punch from the strain specific terpenes packed into this stellar concentrate. With 100% cannabis at its core, Sand Stone has what it takes to take you to the limit and back again. Hybrid/Sativa. Grateful Breath X Blue Dream.

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Phoenix Cannabis Co Logo
Proudly produced by a small group of elite cultivators and extractors, Phoenix Cannabis Co. is a hand-crafted brand of ultra-premium, highly-acclaimed marijuana. As a four time winner of the Errl Cup, our celebrated product line includes flower, prepack, pre-roll, vape cartridges and concentrates. Every step of the Phoenix Cannabis Co. process is done by hand in small batches maximizing safety and the full potential of every strain. That means every product bearing the Phoenix Cannabis Co. logo is a sure bet for outstanding quality, safety, potency and full blown enjoyment.