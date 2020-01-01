 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Peyote Cookies Blanco Crumble

Peyote Cookies Blanco Crumble

by Phoenix Cannabis Co

Write a review
Phoenix Cannabis Co Concentrates Solvent Peyote Cookies Blanco Crumble
Phoenix Cannabis Co Concentrates Solvent Peyote Cookies Blanco Crumble
Phoenix Cannabis Co Concentrates Solvent Peyote Cookies Blanco Crumble

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

At last a crumble with all of the qualities you’ve been seeking. Named for its stunning white color and extraordinary purity, Phoenix Cannabis Company’s Blanco Crumble will woo you with its desirable texture and locked in consistent flavor. Blanco Crumble’s strain specific terpenes are clean, smooth and well defined. Thanks to our proprietary extraction process we’re able to offer you outstanding levels of purity that will impress even the most demanding connoisseurs. Discover the Phoenix Cannabis Company difference and enjoy Blanco Crumble for only $38 at both Nature’s Medicines Phoenix and Fountain Hills locations.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Peyote Cookies

Peyote Cookies

Peyote Cookies by Barney’s Farm was created by crossing Peyote Purple and Barney’s famous Cookies Kush. It was developed through a detailed selection and back-crossing process that helped isolate the very best qualities of both parent strains, resulting in a vigorous hybrid flower that is easy to grow and pleasurable to consume. The flowering plant displays a dazzling ruby red and purple complexion coupled with delicious flavors of guava, vanilla, coffee, and earth. This strain is also mold and mildew-resistant and grows superbly indoors or outdoors. 

About this brand

Phoenix Cannabis Co Logo
Proudly produced by a small group of elite cultivators and extractors, Phoenix Cannabis Co. is a hand-crafted brand of ultra-premium, highly-acclaimed marijuana. As a four time winner of the Errl Cup, our celebrated product line includes flower, prepack, pre-roll, vape cartridges and concentrates. Every step of the Phoenix Cannabis Co. process is done by hand in small batches maximizing safety and the full potential of every strain. That means every product bearing the Phoenix Cannabis Co. logo is a sure bet for outstanding quality, safety, potency and full blown enjoyment.