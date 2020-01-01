Peyote Cookies Blanco Crumble
by Phoenix Cannabis CoWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
At last a crumble with all of the qualities you’ve been seeking. Named for its stunning white color and extraordinary purity, Phoenix Cannabis Company’s Blanco Crumble will woo you with its desirable texture and locked in consistent flavor. Blanco Crumble’s strain specific terpenes are clean, smooth and well defined. Thanks to our proprietary extraction process we’re able to offer you outstanding levels of purity that will impress even the most demanding connoisseurs. Discover the Phoenix Cannabis Company difference and enjoy Blanco Crumble for only $38 at both Nature’s Medicines Phoenix and Fountain Hills locations.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Peyote Cookies
Peyote Cookies by Barney’s Farm was created by crossing Peyote Purple and Barney’s famous Cookies Kush. It was developed through a detailed selection and back-crossing process that helped isolate the very best qualities of both parent strains, resulting in a vigorous hybrid flower that is easy to grow and pleasurable to consume. The flowering plant displays a dazzling ruby red and purple complexion coupled with delicious flavors of guava, vanilla, coffee, and earth. This strain is also mold and mildew-resistant and grows superbly indoors or outdoors.