Peyote Cookies Sand Stone
by Phoenix Cannabis CoWrite a review
$38.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Crafted to create the ultimate patient experience, ultra-pure THC-A crystalline infused with strain specific terpenes for a medicinally powerful concentrate.We spared no detail crafting strain specific 100% cannabis terpenes, purifying & aging them to perfection. We hope you enjoy Sand Stone as much as we enjoyed making it.
About this strain
Peyote Cookies
Peyote Cookies by Barney’s Farm was created by crossing Peyote Purple and Barney’s famous Cookies Kush. It was developed through a detailed selection and back-crossing process that helped isolate the very best qualities of both parent strains, resulting in a vigorous hybrid flower that is easy to grow and pleasurable to consume. The flowering plant displays a dazzling ruby red and purple complexion coupled with delicious flavors of guava, vanilla, coffee, and earth. This strain is also mold and mildew-resistant and grows superbly indoors or outdoors.