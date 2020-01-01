Superglue Crumble
by Phoenix Cannabis CoWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
An extract identified by its malleable texture that falls apart, or “crumbles,” when handled. Crumble, sometimes called “honeycomb wax,” is quite versatile, and not limited to dabbing.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Superglue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.