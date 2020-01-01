 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solventless
  THCa Powder

THCa Powder

by Phoenix Cannabis Co

Phoenix Cannabis Co Concentrates Solventless THCa Powder

About this product

As the acidic form of THC, THC-A is a raw, non-psychoactive cannabinoid compound found in cannabis. It can be consumed at high levels in its raw form and is reported to have numerous possible therapeutic benefits. When activated by heat, THC-A becomes psychoactive and a monitored dose is suggested. THC-A can be ingested, vaped, added to edibles, and even used as a bowl-topper.

About this brand

Phoenix Cannabis Co Logo
Proudly produced by a small group of elite cultivators and extractors, Phoenix Cannabis Co. is a hand-crafted brand of ultra-premium, highly-acclaimed marijuana. As a four time winner of the Errl Cup, our celebrated product line includes flower, prepack, pre-roll, vape cartridges and concentrates. Every step of the Phoenix Cannabis Co. process is done by hand in small batches maximizing safety and the full potential of every strain. That means every product bearing the Phoenix Cannabis Co. logo is a sure bet for outstanding quality, safety, potency and full blown enjoyment.